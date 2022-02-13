MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Update

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 82.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

CXH traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 36,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,466. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.