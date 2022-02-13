Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Down 71.0% in January

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Mercari alerts:

MCARY traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,678. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24. Mercari has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $31.97.

Mercari, Inc develops, operates and designs Mercari, a smart phone shopping application. It provides a hassle-free and secure way to buy and sell new and used items such as electronics, jewelry, women’s clothes, game consoles, pre-owned and hand-made items, shoes and more straight from mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.