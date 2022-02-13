Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Short Interest Down 69.6% in January

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the January 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 902.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 140,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 125.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

BDR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. 41,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.23. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

