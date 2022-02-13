CryptoSoul (SOUL) One Day Volume Tops $38.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $928,620.20 and $38.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.89 or 0.00186699 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00024536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.16 or 0.00461841 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00060435 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000188 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

