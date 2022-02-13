Brokerages Anticipate The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.68 Million

Equities analysts expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to post sales of $70.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.41 million to $72.80 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full year sales of $252.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.60 million to $254.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $313.39 million, with estimates ranging from $309.50 million to $317.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beauty Health.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,254,000 after acquiring an additional 145,403 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,316,000 after acquiring an additional 334,493 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at $659,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 2,693.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,396,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 56,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.27. 1,128,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,392. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

