Brokerages Anticipate Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Driven Brands reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

DRVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Driven Brands by 66.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DRVN traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $29.80. 481,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a PE ratio of 141.91. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.