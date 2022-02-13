Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to announce $6.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.40 billion. Flex posted sales of $6.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year sales of $25.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.30 billion to $25.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.63 billion to $27.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flex.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Flex by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Flex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 31,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,834,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. Flex has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flex (FLEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.