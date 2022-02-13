Sperax Market Cap Achieves $839.64 Million (SPA)

Sperax (CURRENCY:SPA) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, Sperax has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Sperax has a total market cap of $839.64 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of Sperax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sperax coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,458.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.03 or 0.06837376 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.17 or 0.00297154 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.11 or 0.00784556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00078038 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009625 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.61 or 0.00411258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.84 or 0.00221029 BTC.

Sperax Profile

Sperax (SPA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-n hashing algorithm. It launched on March 13th, 2014. Sperax’s total supply is 4,994,470,159 coins. The official website for Sperax is sperax.io . Sperax’s official Twitter account is @SpainCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sperax’s official message board is medium.com/sperax

According to CryptoCompare, “SPA is the native utility token for the Sperax blockchain. It fuels the ecosystem and reflects the value of the network. SPA also grants token holders the right to participate in the governance process in the system. “

