Peanut (NUX) One Day Volume Tops $429,782.00

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. Peanut has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $429,782.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Peanut has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

