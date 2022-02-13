Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will announce $1.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.02 million. Humanigen posted sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 225.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year sales of $3.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $46.27 million, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $91.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 1,062.54% and a negative net margin of 8,202.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humanigen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter worth approximately $534,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Humanigen by 283.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,796,000 after buying an additional 2,245,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Humanigen by 518.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 113,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Humanigen during the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.87. 1,252,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $119.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -1.66. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

