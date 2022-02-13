Zacks: Brokerages Expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS remained flat at $$0.95 during trading on Tuesday. 92,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,529. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.12. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $7.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

