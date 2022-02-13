Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Declines By 64.5%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the January 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OPHLY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.12. 9,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,206. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $10.17.
About Ono Pharmaceutical
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLY)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.