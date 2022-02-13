Second Street Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTON) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Second Street Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTON) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CTON remained flat at $$0.85 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. Second Street Capital has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.40.
Second Street Capital Company Profile
