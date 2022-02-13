MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MCHVY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. 1,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116. MGM China has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52.

Get MGM China alerts:

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.