VeChain (VET) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a total market cap of $3.62 billion and approximately $205.98 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007719 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000105 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008178 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

