Infinitecoin (IFC) Price Hits $0.0001

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $11.88 million and $4.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 84% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

