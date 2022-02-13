Landbox (LAND) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a market cap of $80,277.38 and approximately $2,716.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00044364 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,883.67 or 0.06816180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,195.68 or 0.99738519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00046873 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00048856 BTC.

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

