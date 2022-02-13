Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Up 3.1% This Week

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $72,341.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0742 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00044364 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,883.67 or 0.06816180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,195.68 or 0.99738519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00046873 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00048856 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.