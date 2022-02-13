Analysts Anticipate Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to announce $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Oxford Industries posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 938.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $7.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

OXM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 768.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $86.34. 158,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.43. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $114.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

