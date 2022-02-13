Brokerages Anticipate Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to Post $1.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to announce $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. Fiserv posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiserv.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.
FISV traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.40. 4,663,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,300,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81.
In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 168,031 shares worth $17,203,124. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.
