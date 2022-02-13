Short Interest in SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Drops By 93.5%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the January 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SLC Agrícola stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $9.05. 3,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,678. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. SLC Agrícola has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.

