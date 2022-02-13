Short Interest in SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Drops By 93.5%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the January 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SLC Agrícola stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $9.05. 3,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,678. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. SLC Agrícola has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $9.74.
About SLC Agrícola
