Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Up 445.5% in January

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 445.5% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SFRGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of SFRGY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

