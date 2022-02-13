Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Decreases By 79.5%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the January 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MVT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.81. 40,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,204. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

