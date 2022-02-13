Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the January 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,419,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $518,000.

NYSEAMERICAN GLV traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 75,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,919. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $12.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.0906 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

