Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Down 58.8% in January

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the January 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mazda Motor stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.93. 37,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,307. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Mazda Motor will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MZDAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

