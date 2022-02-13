Analysts Expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to Announce -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Cardlytics posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 720%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardlytics.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.80. 294,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average of $79.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 2.32.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.45 per share, with a total value of $5,058,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $137,061.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 168,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,880 and sold 71,112 shares valued at $4,809,579. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,663,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 819.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 138,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 297,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after acquiring an additional 136,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

