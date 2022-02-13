Hertz Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,944.00 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $434,400.79 and $9,944.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00044364 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,883.67 or 0.06816180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,195.68 or 0.99738519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00046873 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00048856 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

