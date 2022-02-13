Gas Price Tops $5.31 on Major Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Gas coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.31 or 0.00012542 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $53.74 million and $12.57 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00044364 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,883.67 or 0.06816180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,195.68 or 0.99738519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00046873 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00048856 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

