Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Receives $500.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $500.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

OTCMKTS ZFSVF traded up $8.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $488.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 314. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $383.00 and a twelve month high of $502.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $454.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.57.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

