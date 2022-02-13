Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.54. Zimmer Biomet reported earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. UBS Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.96.

ZBH stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.21. 1,845,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,017. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.31 and its 200-day moving average is $136.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

