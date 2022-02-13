Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the January 15th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SBR stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $50.24. 56,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,911. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $732.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.374 per share. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 21.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $945,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 10.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

