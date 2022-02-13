Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the January 15th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SBR stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $50.24. 56,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,911. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $732.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.374 per share. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.71%.
About Sabine Royalty Trust
Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.
