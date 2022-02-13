Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Down 57.7% in January

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the January 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MCURF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 36,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,595. Mind Cure Health has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

About Mind Cure Health

Mind Cure Health Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of a branded line of organic and functional mushroom powders. It also operates Mind Cure Health Center, which offers psychedelic-assisted mental health therapy to patients, as well as training to therapists. The company sells its products through online and retail stores in North America.

