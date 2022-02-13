Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the January 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS:SLVTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 57,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,928. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. Silver Tiger Metals has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.67.

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

