$514.40 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will post $514.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $521.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $505.80 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $515.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,048. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.54.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,156 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,556,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,636,000 after acquiring an additional 166,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,892,000 after acquiring an additional 550,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,533,000 after acquiring an additional 83,597 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,203,000 after acquiring an additional 240,093 shares during the period.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.
