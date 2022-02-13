Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Rapid7 reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,821 shares of company stock worth $2,613,883. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 14.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPD traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.21. 413,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,119. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.93. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

