Analysts Anticipate Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.85 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will report $112.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.20 million. Lantheus posted sales of $94.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year sales of $408.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.80 million to $409.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $485.65 million, with estimates ranging from $474.60 million to $496.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,726 shares of company stock worth $104,477. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lantheus by 218.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Lantheus by 39.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.47. The stock had a trading volume of 332,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,865. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -55.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

