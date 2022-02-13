Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.0827 on Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $914,703.08 and approximately $26,818.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.32 or 0.00276059 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00077466 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00094817 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004405 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,063,178 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

