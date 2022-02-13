Analysts Expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Ooma posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on OOMA. Colliers Securities started coverage on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 587.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 233,915 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ooma by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 618,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 233,823 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ooma by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 213,100 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ooma by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,749,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 171,797 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Ooma by 1,578.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 164,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ooma stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.94. 57,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,051. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.17 million, a PE ratio of -169.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

