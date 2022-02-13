Analysts Expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will announce $27.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.52 million. Conifer reported sales of $30.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $115.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $116.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $117.92 million, with estimates ranging from $117.08 million to $118.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

CNFR stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 43,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.17. Conifer has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 107.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

