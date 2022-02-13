Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Up 115.9% in January

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 115.9% from the January 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.7 days.

PZRIF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.53. 203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $10.62.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded on April 4, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

