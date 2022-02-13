Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the January 15th total of 212,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ISNPY traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.89. 301,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,007. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISNPY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.56) to €3.15 ($3.62) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($3.05) to €2.75 ($3.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Intesa Sanpaolo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.87) to €2.70 ($3.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

