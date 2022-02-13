Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of ORTIF remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Friday. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ortho Regenerative Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

