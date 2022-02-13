Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.52. GoDaddy reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $3.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.64.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,950 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at about $156,425,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,615 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5,741.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at about $34,141,000.

GDDY stock traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.60. 5,290,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,231. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.33. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $91.94.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

