$309.83 Million in Sales Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will announce sales of $309.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $309.00 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $303.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIAV. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,700,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $39,942.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,419 shares of company stock worth $268,073. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

