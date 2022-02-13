Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.34 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will announce sales of $37.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $38.12 billion. Anthem posted sales of $32.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $152.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.45 billion to $157.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $161.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.53 billion to $167.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after buying an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Anthem by 772.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,903 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $381,379,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $296,580,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Anthem by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,275 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $9.69 on Thursday, hitting $447.91. The stock had a trading volume of 877,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,032. Anthem has a 52-week low of $287.40 and a 52-week high of $472.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $446.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.28%.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

