Short Interest in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp (NYSE:AFTR) Decreases By 69.2%

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp (NYSE:AFTR) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:AFTR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.67. 8,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,655. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.67. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

