Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) Short Interest Down 69.7% in January

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Build Acquisition by 33.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Build Acquisition in the third quarter worth $197,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Build Acquisition in the third quarter worth $969,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Build Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,893,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Build Acquisition in the third quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BGSX remained flat at $$9.74 during trading hours on Friday. 31,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,619. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. Build Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Build Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

