Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $678.34 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will post $678.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $670.54 million to $686.96 million. Farfetch posted sales of $540.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.48. 4,766,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,680,290. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 3.22. Farfetch has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $73.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $3,373,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 173,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 63,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Farfetch by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,078,000 after buying an additional 281,105 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.