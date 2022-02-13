-$0.27 EPS Expected for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.28). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZYNE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of ZYNE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,506. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $109.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 773,343 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,368,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 66,889 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 366,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

