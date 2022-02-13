-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. Aethlon Medical posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aethlon Medical.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 28,501 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 377.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 48,710 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEMD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.42. 75,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,474. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $21.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

